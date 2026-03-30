Louisville football finished the 2025 season 9-4 with a win in the Boca Raton Bowl. Still, they have not won the ACC title since joining the conference, and Louisville hit the transfer portal to help remedy their conference title drought.

Still, Jeff Brohm and his staff are also looking at the future and have just landed a 4-star recruit for the class of 2027, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

Ja’Hyde Brown, a four-star wide receiver out of Christian Academy of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky, has joined the 2027 class for Louisville, choosing the Cardinals over schools such as Indiana, Ole Miss, Kentucky, and Alabama.

Brown was the Class 3A player of the year as a Junior, bringing in 98 receptions for 1,556 yards and 24 touchdowns, leading his team to a championship, their fourth in a row. He also has the tools to step up at the next level, according to the scouting reports by Andrew Ivins, the director of scouting for 247Sports.

“Dynamic offensive weapon that has proven to be a chunk-play machine as he creates after the catch with his vision, burst, and agility,” Ivins wrote. “Dangerous in the quick passing game as he can turn swing and screen passes into long gains with sudden movements. Should be viewed as a potential game-wrecker at the Power Four level that offensive coordinators are going to want to find different ways to get involved.”

Brown becomes the ninth member of the 2027 class for Louisville, and the second wide receiver, along with Chuck Alexander. Louisville currently has the sixth-rated class in the nation according to 247Sports, and the best class in the ACC.