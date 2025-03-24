The Colorado State Rams received tough news when head coach Niko Medved revealed he will leave to join the Minnesota Golden Gophers for the same position.

The news arrived after the Rams' heartbreaking loss to the 4-seed Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It ended a potential Cinderella run for the program, especially after they stunned 5-seed Memphis in the first round.

Colorado State's Athletic Director John Weber made an announcement on Monday following Medved's departure. He revealed a national search is underway for the team's next head coach.

“I am incredibly supportive of Niko's leadership over the past seven years, and I wish him and his family the very best in their next chapter. While a national search for new leadership of our men's basketball program has already begun, I am appreciative that Associate Head Coach Ali Farokhmanesh has agreed to serve as interim head coach,” Weber said.

“Ram Country has made Moby Madness special and a real home court advantage. We will not miss a beat, and we will continue to build on the championship foundation in place.”

What's next for Colorado State after Niko Medved departure

Niko Medved's departure marks the end of an era for the Colorado State Rams. He leaves after seven seasons, leading them to three appearances in the NCAA Tournament. This season was his best result, taking the program to the second round for the first time since 2013.

Colorado State finished with a 26-10 overall record, having gone 16-4 in Mountain West Play. They averaged 75.2 points on 47.7% shooting from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of 7.9 points per game.

Nique Clifford led the way with numbers of 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He had shooting splits of 49.6% overall and 37.7% from downtown. Jalen Lake came next with 11.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while Kyan Evans provided 10.6 points and 3.1 assists.

The Rams will prepare for a new era, looking for the next head coach who will continue their recent success.