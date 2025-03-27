The college basketball transfer portal is officially open for business, and there have already been a few big names who have entered their name in the portal. There hasn't been any big commits yet, until Wednesday when the Creighton Bluejays landed Owen Freeman out of the transfer portal, as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Owen Freeman had entered the transfer portal from Iowa and had been one of the biggest names available, until Creighton swooped in and landed the commitment. At 6-foot-10 and and near 230 pounds, the sophomore big man is a potential program changer who is still developing.

Freeman was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school, and he had committed to Iowa over offers from other big name Division 1 schools such as Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Indiana, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Marquette and Illinois, among others.

During his two seasons at Iowa, Freeman was named the 2024 Big Ten Freshman of the Year as well as being named to the 2024 All-Freshman Team. He became a starter as a freshman, and took a big leap during his sophomore 2024-25 season.

This year, he appeared in 19 games, all starts, at a little over 26 minutes per game. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocked shots with splits of 63.8 percent shooting from the field, 31.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 60 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

As a freshman, Freeman appeared in 34 games, with 25 starts, at a little over 22 minutes per game. He averaged 10.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 blocked shots with splits of 61.4 percent shooting from the field and 66.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This season, longtime Iowa Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery was fired by the university. The Hawkeyes finished only 17-16 overall and 7-13 in Big Ten Conference play, and failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.