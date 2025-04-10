With Creighton basketball head coach Greg McDermott's future up in the air, the program recently made a move where they found his successor. Creighton alum and High Point head coach Alan Huss is finalizing a deal to rejoin McDermott’s staff immediately as the coach-in-waiting, according to The Field of 68.

“The plan is for the 46-year-old Huss to leave his head coaching spot at High Point immediately and return to his alma mater to ease the transition once McDermott decides to retire,” Jeff Goodman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Huss played at Creighton from 1997-2001 and was an assistant on McDermott’s staff from 2017-2023 before becoming the head coach at High Point,” Goodman continued. “In two seasons in the Big South, he’s gone 56-15 overall and is coming off the school’s first NCAA tournament appearance.”

McDermott has not put a timeline on when he will retire, but some think that it will be in the next two seasons when decides to hang it up.

McDermott has more than 600 wins in his career as he took over the Blue Jays in 2019 and led them to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances. He has a 350-171 record at Creighton and led the program from the Missouri Valley into the Big East.

Bringing on Huss will allow McDermott to transition easily into the role as the next head coach with the school having a plan in place for the future. McDermott has been a great coach for Creighton, and he will continue to lead the group to success for however long he decides to keep coaching.

This could possibly be a dream come true for Huss, and it looks like the program has his back and believes in what he can do for them in the future. As of now, the plan is to keep winning and let McDermott continue to do what he's best at.