The Duke Blue Devils have dominated their opponents throughout ACC Play. So much so that they made NCAA history with how often they won their conference games in blowout fashion.

The No. 2 Blue Devils faced off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Monday night. Behind a strong performance from Cooper Flagg, who finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, the hosts routed their visitors 93-60.

Winning by 33 points, it marked the 10th time this season that Duke beat a conference opponent by 25 or more points. It's the first time this happened since UNLV pulled off the feat in the 1990-91 campaign, per Jared Berson.

Duke's total winning margin of 421 points in conference play, while big, is not even close to being the highest. Two Gonzaga squads, specifically the 2016-17 and 2018-19 units, are the only teams this century with a higher scoring differential in conference.

What's next for Duke Blue Devils

It was a strong win for Cooper Flagg and the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils, ending their home slate with a perfect 17-0 record.

Not only have they protected their home court throughout the year, but they also clinched a share of the ACC regular season title. They will need to win their last game, or see Clemson and Louisville lose one more game to completely have the banner to themselves.

Duke boasts a 27-3 overall record, going 18-1 after 19 games of ACC Play. They average 83.5 points on 48.9% shooting from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by a margin of 22.4 points per game.

Coming off of Monday's win, extending their win streak to seven, the No. 2 Blue Devils prepare for their next matchup. It will be on the road, where they will face North Carolina in the regular-season finale on March 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET.