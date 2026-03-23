Jose Ramirez, an elite bullpen, sound defense, savvy base-running and good vibes have enabled the Cleveland Guardians to excel in the Stephen Vogt era. But “Guards ball,” as it is proudly labeled, could still use a tune-up. A burst of power can go a long way on a club that ranked 29th in both slugging and .OPS, and 20th in home runs. Rhys Hoskins aims to provide that very service in 2026.

The veteran first baseman and designated hitter has secured a spot on Cleveland's Opening Day roster, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman. Hoskins signed a $1.5 million minor-league contract with the Guardians in February, so there was no guarantee that he would last through spring training. The 2014 fifth-round draft pick earned himself a role.

Hoskins posted three home runs, nine RBIs and a .500 slugging percentage in 12 exhibition games. He will not dazzle in the batting average department — .238 for his career — but he can still crush a baseball when healthy. Injuries left the former Philadelphia Phillies player with limited opportunities over the last few years and resulted in him landing back in free agency this past offseason.

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Following a two-year stint with the Brewers, which came after he belted 148 homers in 667 games for Philly, Hoskins is looking to rejuvenate his career in Cleveland. The Guardians know how to get the best out of their talent, and fortunately for them, the 33-year-old already has a solid foundation to work with entering the 2026 campaign.

Rhys Hoskins will serve a platoon role for now, but he will have chances to cement himself as a valuable component of this lineup. He will look to hit the ground running after missing two months of last season with a thumb injury. The first step toward achieving a celebrated comeback is making the squad. Hoskins just ticked that box.

Cleveland begins MLB play versus the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, March 26.