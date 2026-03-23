UCLA's season has come to an end after losing to UConn 74-57. After the game, head coach Mick Cronin had plenty to say, including Cronin requesting more NIL money for UCLA.

He also spoke about the game himself, and his biggest regret in the loss to UConn, per Connor Morrissette of 247Sports.

” He was the biggest problem for us in that match-up,” Cronin said about Alex Karaban of UConn. ” If I had to do it again, I would try to put a smaller guy on him. Again, all due respect, our offense got us beat, or lack thereof I should say. Got to be able to finish at the rim or get fouled. We just couldn't do it. It just puts way too much pressure on your defense. You're not going to shut them out. The fouls on the three-point shots, somebody brought that up. That is mind-boggling. That is sickening to me. That is sickening. I have certain pet peeves, and that's one of them. ”

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Karaban was dominant in the game against UCLA. He played 36 minutes in the game, scoring 27 points, while also adding five rebounds, an assist, and a block. The forward was difficult to guard, as he was able to score both inside and outside, hitting four of eight attempts from three.

“For us, I knew it was a tough match-up for us because he runs around like a two guard. Our guy wasn't used to guarding somebody that does that. We play in the Big Ten and mostly you got guys spotting up or they're power players. He was a tough match-up for us. If I had to do it over again, I probably would have put a guard on him and try to have our guy that started off on him guard somebody else on the wing. But I congratulate him and I'm rooting for him,” Cronin continued.

UCLA will now look forward to the 2026-27 campaign. Meanwhile, UConn moved on to the Sweet 16, where they will face Michigan State on Friday night.