The Detroit Lions entered the 2026 offseason with a sense of urgency. Detroit knows they screwed up in 2025 after going 9-8 and missing the playoffs. The Lions seem to understand that they need a strong offseason if they want to become NFC superpowers again this fall.

Detroit made several excellent signing during NFL free agency that plugged most of the holes in the roster. But a few crucial positions are yet to be filled.

So which players and positions might the Lions target during the 2026 NFL Draft? Here is a seven-round Lions mock draft from the PFF mock draft simulator following NFL free agency.

Round 1, Pick 17: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Lions fans would be shocked if this pick is not a left tackle or an edge rusher. But cornerback might be the one position that makes Detroit break from expectations.

Detroit has invested heavily at the position over the past few years. But Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. not living up to expectations is beginning to be painful for the Lions.

McCoy has all the traits of a starting-caliber outside cornerback. He has fluid hips and explosive legs, which give him some excellent recovery speed. When he's on, McCoy is a true ballhawk. He recorded 16 passes defensed and six interceptions split between the 2023-24 seasons at Tennessee.

The elephant in the room is McCoy's injury history. He missed the entire 2025 season after tearing his ACL during an offseason training session in January of 2025. Not only did it rob him of his junior season, but it caused him to skip agility drills at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Lions fans wouldn't be happy about taking a risk on an injured player. But if McCoy hits on his upside, this could be a transformational addition to Detroit's defense.

Round 2, Pick 50: G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

The Lions may have preferred prospects like Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas or Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. But those players went off the board with the two picks just before Detroit.

Instead they land Bisontis, who is a great run blocking guard who has some question marks with his pass protection.

Bisontis would immediately enter a competition with Christian Mahogany and Juice Scruggs for the team's starting left guard spot. Adding Bisontis would give Detroit a lot of depth and youth on the interior of their offensive line.

That's great news, but it is surprising to see Detroit go guard instead of tackle in this scenario.

Round 4, Pick 118: QB Drew Allar, Penn State

This is another pick that might surprise Lions fans.

Detroit brought back Teddy Bridgewater during free agency to become Jared Goff's backup once again. Bridgewater turns 34 years old in November, so it makes sense for Detroit to think about the future at backup quarterback.

At one point, there was legitimate hype around Allar as the next great college football quarterback. Ultimately, it seems that Allar succeeded because of Penn State's conservative offense during his sophomore year. It didn't look pretty after more was put on his plate.

If the Lions take Allar in this spot, it is likely because they think they can mold him into an ideal backup. Detroit does have a fairly run-heavy offense, so there's reason to assume Allar could recreate his sophomore magic.

Adding Allar is a good use of a fourth-round pick.

Round 4, Pick 128: WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech

The Lions add another wide receiver with a similar background to Isaac TeSlaa.

Virgil started his collegiate career in the MAC at Miami (OH). But Virgil decided to hit the transfer portal after the 2024 season and ended up at Texas Tech. That mirrors TeSlaa's ascent from Hillsdale College to Arkansas.

Detroit does actually seem interested in Virgil during the pre-draft process. In fact, the Lions are set to meet with him at Texas Tech's pro day on March 26th.

If the Lions did draft Virgil, he would likely serve as the team's new WR4 who plays a lot on special teams.

Round 5, Pick 157: TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M

This is another surprising pick, especially after the Lions signed Tyler Conklin in free agency.

Detroit now has Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Conklin, and Zach Horton on the roster at tight end. So do they really need one more?

The Texas A&M product, who happens to receive pro comparisons to Conklin, does have the upside to become a starter in the NFL. Scouts praise his incredible tenacity as a blocker, something that Dan Campbell could easily fall in love with as a former blocking tight end.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein even praised Boerkircher as an “under the radar” prospect who has flashed the ability to play well enough as a pass catcher.

If the Lions make this pick, it could signal the end of Wright's tenure in Detroit.

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Round 5, Pick 181: EDGE Caden Curry, Ohio State

Finally an edge rusher.

Curry only had one season as a starter at Ohio State, but he flashed some massive potential. He logged 66 tackles, 11 sacks, and 16.5 tackles for loss in 2025 with the Buckeyes.

He has his limitations as a prospect, but there's reason to believe he can continue upping his game with additional reps. Receiving NFL-caliber coaching could help Curry develop, too.

Curry would likely be reserved for rotational duty behind Aidan Hutchinson, DJ Wonnum, Tyler Lacy, and Payton Turner in 2026.

This is a great upside pick at a huge position of need.

Round 6, Pick 205: TE Tanner Koziol, Houston

This is one too many tight ends for the Lions.

Koziol projects as a pass-catching tight end who could compete for a TE3 spot. Detroit is likely set at the position after adding Boerkircher, which might make Koziol destined for the practice squad.

This selection checks the box of adding more competition, but it does feel a bit like a wasted pick.

Round 6, Pick 213: WR Zavion Thomas, LSU

Thomas has the athleticism and versatility needed to serve in several different roles on an NFL roster. Could that allow him to stick around in Detroit?

Thomas projects as a depth wide receiver who could add value on special teams as a returner. In that sense, he would be in direct competition with Virgil for a spot on the final roster.

He has also spent some time at the running back position. Perhaps the Lions try him at running back too, similar to how they've used Sione Vaki.

This pick is nothing to get too excited about, but it does add depth and competition to the bottom of Detroit's roster.

Round 7, Pick 222: RB Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh

Reid is a small, versatile running back who NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared to Tarik Cohen. Remember him?

He is on 5-foot-6 and 174 pounds, which is truly diminutive size for the modern NFL. There's a lot to like about Reid, as long as the Lions can get over the obvious durability concerns.

Pitt made sure to manufacture touches for Reid because of his incredible ability to make defenders miss. He can line up as a slot receiver or operate as a receiver from the running back position. Reid is also an excellent returner, which could set him up to replace Kalif Raymond in 2026.

The Cohen comparison has me thinking about running backs from 10 years ago. With that in mind, I could see Reid playing a Theo Riddick role in Detroit's offense whenever Jahmyr Gibbs needs some rest.

Great upside pick in the seventh round.