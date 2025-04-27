Duke basketball star center Khaman Maluach is entering his name in the NBA Draft, per The News & Observer. Maluach completed his freshman season for the Blue Devils this past year, along with Cooper Flagg and others.

Maluach, Flagg and Kon Knueppel are all entering the draft after just one season in Durham. Duke basketball reached the Final Four with all these fabulous freshmen, before bowing to Houston.

Maluach is from South Sudan, and faces deportation due to a directive from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Duke has announced they are trying to work with the state department to allow Maluach to stay in the U.S.

The Duke center finished his freshman season averaging 8.6 points per game, and 6.6 rebounds a contest. Maluach is considered a first round NBA Draft pick, and a potential lottery pick. He entered his name just before the deadline for players to enter.

Duke basketball could have three first round NBA Draft picks this year

Maluach is a special talent. He is a 7-foot-2 center who can run the floor with ease and block shots. The center proved invaluable for Duke, who won the ACC this season as well as the ACC tournament.

Duke has several players that could go in the first round of this year's draft. Flagg is considered by many to be the no. 1 overall pick. Knueppel is also considered a first round pick, after he decided to go to the draft.

Maluach is also likely to be drafted, but his immigration situation creates a bit of an issue. The United States decided to revoke visas of South Sudan citizens, due to an immigration policy dispute with that country. That would mean that Maluach would be deported, although that hasn't happened as of yet.

While Maluach didn't put up video game numbers on offense this season, his heart and hustle was always present. Maluach famously vomited on the floor during an ACC game against NC State, but did his best to keep playing.

Time will tell what happens with this now former Duke basketball star.