Cameron Boozer of No. 4 Duke basketball is expected to go high in the 2026 NBA Draft. Speaking of which, the Blue Devils star freshman got to some serious heights during Tuesday night's game against the visiting Boston College Eagles at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham when he put a defender on a huge poster.

You can watch that wild play here:

CAM BOOZER PRINTS A POSTER ON JAYDEN HASTINGS 🤯 What a play by the Duke star!pic.twitter.com/NX0DLfMcfb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 4, 2026

That was quite an exclamation mark for Boozer and Duke basketball to end the first half. His dunk pushed the Blue Devils' lead to 15 points, 42-27, as Boston College missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer in the next possession.

Article Continues Below

After getting a high screen behind the 3-point line, Boozer saw a wide-open lane for him to attack. A couple of Duke shooters were stationed on each side of the court, further stretching the Eagles' defense.

Boston College sophomore forward Jayden Hastings was the last line of his team's defense during that play, but he was also guarding another Blue Devils player. Hastings was not exactly late on defense, as he met Boozer at the rim, but Boozer had all the momentum he needed to get up as high as he could for the throwdown.

Boozer and the Blue Devils entered Tuesday's meeting with Boston College looking to keep their undefeated record in ACC play intact and extend their winning streak to nine games. The last time Duke lost was during a December matchup in a neutral court against the then-No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Boozer averaged 23.5 points in his first 21 games in the 2025-26 college basketball season.