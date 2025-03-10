Ordinarily, Cooper Flagg being named the ACC Freshman of the Week would be big news in and of itself, especially this week, when he earned that distinction for a record-extending 12th time this year. But the Duke Blue Devils phenom and likely top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft isn't exactly ordinary. Adding to what has already been an extraordinary first — and likely last — season in Durham, Flagg was the big winner of the day as the ACC announced their end of year award winners on Monday.

Joining fellow former Dukies Jahlil Okafor, Marvin Bagley III and Zion Williamson, Cooper Flagg becomes the fourth freshman in conference history to be named ACC Player of the Year, per a press release put out by the Atlantic Coast Conference. Flagg, who averaged 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, earned 76 of the 81 first place votes. Stanford's Maxime Raynaud (4 votes) and Louisville's Chucky Hepburn (1) received the other five votes.

Predictably, Flagg was also named the ACC Rookie of the Year, and was the only player who was voted as a unanimous 1st Team All-ACC performer. Flagg's Blue Devils teammates Kon Knueppel and Tyrese Procter were 2nd and 3rd team selections respectively, making Duke the only team in the league with three players to be named All-ACC.

While all of these ACC distinctions may feel like a formality, whether Cooper Flagg earns National Player of the Year honors still remains to be seen. FanDuel lists Flagg as a slight favorite over Auburn's Johni Broome to be named the Wooden Award winner, but given the combination of Broome's season-long performance, his college hoops pedigree and Auburn's more tougher path through the SEC, it's possible that voters will give the Tigers star their vote.

Regardless of if Flagg is named the National Player of the Year, he's already etched himself into Duke lore as arguably the best freshman in program history. If he delivers a National Title in four week's time, he'll likely find himself on the highest tier of Blue Devils greatness.