A fan that passed out during the recent Duke basketball game against North Carolina State is doing okay. The fan walked out of Cameron Indoor Stadium under their own accord, per On3. Duke went on to defeat the Wolfpack in the game.

The Duke fan was sitting in the student section when they passed out, and were whisked away by security. Interestingly, this happened soon after Duke big man Khaman Maluach got visibly sick on the court. The game had to be stopped when Maluach vomited.

Duke basketball went on to defeat NC State, 74-64, and remain undefeated in the ACC standings.

Blue Devils fans are very happy to hear that the fan is doing alright.

Duke basketball could finish undefeated in the ACC this regular season

Duke is now 18-2 on the season and more importantly 10-0 in ACC play, after defeating NC State. The game was a rematch of last year's Elite Eight contest, where the Wolfpack upset the Blue Devils.

History didn't repeat itself this season. Duke was paced once again by freshman star Cooper Flagg, who looks like the best player in the country. Flagg poured in another 28 points to carry Duke. 23 of those points came in the second half, as Flagg looked close to unstoppable.

The freshman Duke big man said his coach, Jon Scheyer, challenged him and he responded with that explosive second half.

“He told me I was being finesse, soft,” Flagg said, per ESPN. “Coach is always honest with me about what he thinks. That's what I need. It's about responding well, and hearing that helps me a lot.”

Duke looked sluggish once again on Monday night, after a close win recently over Wake Forest. The Blue Devils however started to take control late in the first half, and ended up scoring 19 consecutive points to close that half and start the second. Duke took the game over from there and remained two steps ahead the rest of the way, against a lowly NC State team.

Scheyer said that it's hard to stop Duke when Flagg is rolling. Truer words may never have been spoken. The Duke freshman is considered by many to be the no. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

“I could go on all day about Cooper, how coachable he is,” Scheyer said. “There's maybe a few times throughout the year where he's not going to like everything you say. A lot of guys will fight it, not acknowledge it. It's a credit to him and the relationship he's allowed us to develop, telling each other the truth.”

Next up for the Blue Devils is rival North Carolina on Saturday, in a huge rivalry showdown.