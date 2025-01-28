The Duke basketball team survived a scare at home on Monday night against NC State as the Blue Devils overcame a 13-point deficit to get the win. The Wolfpack got out to a big lead in the first half, but Duke was too much in the second half and they were able to stay perfect in ACC play. The game was an entertaining one, but there were a couple scary moments during it.

At one point in the game, Duke basketball center Khaman Maluach suddenly started throwing up all over the court. We sometimes see incidents like this happen during sporting events as players do so much running that it eventually leads to a situation like the one that we saw on Monday. Play had to be stopped because of it and the mess had to be cleaned up. Once a lot of towels were used to clean it up, game was able to resume.

The situation that we saw with Khaman Maluach was rare, but it happens, and Maluach was okay. Head coach Jon Scheyer said, ‘He wasn't sick … He was cramping,” according to Meghan L. Hall of USA Today. “Chugged a lot of Gatorade quickly, and that's what happened when he threw up … I just think it speaks to the character—that he was doing whatever he could to get back in the game.”

Unfortunately, there was another situation that transpired during the game that was a little bit scarier.

Fan at Duke-NC State game carried out of arena after passing out

One fan passed out in the stands during the game, and staff at Cameron Indoor had to carry the fan down onto the court and out of the arena. It was a very scary moment as play once again had to be stopped, and it was very unclear what happened to the fan. They were taken away to receive medical attention and hopefully they are okay.

There was a lot going on during this Duke basketball game that you don't want to see, and all that we can hope for now is that everyone is okay and that the next Blue Devils home game is a bit more normal.

Duke's second half comeback results in important win

In terms of the actual game, it was an exciting one as the Duke basketball team had a big second half to get the victory. The Blue Devils were down 37-33 at halftime, but they outscored NC State 41-27 in the second half to earn a 74-64 win.

With the victory, Duke is now 18-2 overall and they are all alone in first place in the ACC with a 10-0 conference record. The Blue Devils are heavy favorites to win the conference this year as the ACC is having a down year as a whole. NC State is certainly down as they are now 9-11 overall and 2-7 in conference play.