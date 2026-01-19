Former Duke basketball star Kyle Singler has drawn a lot of attention of late, but not for a great reason.

In an Instagram video post, the 37-year-old Singler went on a wild rant about people in his life he accused of taking advantage of him.

“I don’t feel safe,” Singler said in the video (h/t Thomas Gamba-Ellis of the New York Post).

Singler did not specifically mention an individual he's angry at, but called out his former school.

“I’ve got people in my life taking my money — this is a message to everybody in my life who has been messing with me,” Singler shared.

“My child is being sexually, physically, emotionally, spiritually abused. Shame on everybody that knows me that’s not helping, not intervening. F–k y’all. Duke, Medford (Oregon), everybody.”

It also appears that Singler is longing for support amid his seemingly concerning situation.

“I have people in my life f–king me, and nobody’s there,” he added. “I’m on my own, homeless, and people are just feeding off me…My child has been a weapon against me, I’m not apologetic for living my life out of love — being there for people I want to be around.”

This is not the first time that Singler grabbed attention with a video where he said that people have abused him.

In November, Singler said, “I've been mistreated and abused. Neglected. Made into a mental example. I fear for my life every day.”

Singler's latest rant is another sad turn of events for the former college basketball star, who helped Duke basketball win the national title in 2010.

After his stint in college, Singler was selected in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. He started his pro career abroad before making his NBA debut in the 2012-13 campaign with the Pistons. He earned a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2013. Singler also played for parts of four seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the last NBA team he's suited up for.