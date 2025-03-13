When Paolo Banchero committed to Duke basketball, he had a slew of other options. Plenty of schools would've let him be the focal point. However, former Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski put the final stamp on where Banchero would go.

As a five-star recruit, the best schools in the nation were actively recruiting him. In an interview on the Boardroom Show, Banchero detailed the conversation he had with his former head coach. He also mentioned what prompted him to go to Durham.

“I wanted to go to Duke to be on the biggest stage, to play for the best coach, to have a chance to be in the best conference,” Banchero said. “Going to Duke lived up to everything. I still remember Coach K telling me in the recruiting process, ‘Wherever you go to college, you’re going to be a top five, top ten pick.

“But if you want to be the number one pick in the draft, you have to come play for me.’ At 17 years old, that was all I needed to hear. He lived up to every single thing he told me in the recruiting process. I still talk to Coach to this day.”

Paolo Banchero lived up to the hype for Duke basketball

The talent was undeniable, but Banchero needed to be coached. Luckily, there was no one better for the job than Krzyzewski. He has helped No. 1 picks get to the league, with almost ease.

In his only season, Banchero helped lead Duke basketball to the NCAA Men's Final Four. He led the ACC in most total points and total-made field goals.

For a freshman, he didn't play like one. He posted two 20+ point performances (in the Sweet 16 and Final Four, respectively). It was also Krzyzewski's final year, so there was more at stake for the team.

Even in his final season, the former head coach took the time to mentor Banchero. His crass yet careful approach has helped produce some of the best players in the game.

As a result, Banchero won the NBA Rookie of the Year award and has made tremendous progress. Growing as a player, teammate, and an individual was the best thing for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Either way, his relationship with the winningest head coach in Duke basketball history will always be there. After telling Banchero that he would be the No. 1 pick, Krzyzewski's words came to fruition.

Now, it's about growing, and something that the current Orlando Magic star will continue to seek advice for.