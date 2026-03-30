The UConn Huskies are headed to their third Final Four in four years after Braylon Mullins’ incredible game-winner from the logo as they knocked off the Duke Blue Devils, 73-72. As March Madness carries on, UConn has certainly solidified themselves as a potential contender for the national championship, something that wasn’t so apparent much earlier in the season.

Following the game-winner, Braylon Mullins was confident in UConn’s chances as they gear up for the Final Four.

“We’re ready for Indy,” Mullins said.

It’s going to be a homecoming for Mullins who played his high school basketball at Greenfield-Central. He left as the school’s all-time leader in points and was named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball during his senior year in 2024-25.

But while Mullins was the hero in keeping UConn’s March Madness dreams alive, he initially did not want to take the final shot. It hadn’t been the best offensive night for him, and he was 3-of-9 from the field and 0-of-4 from the 3-point line up to that moment.

That’s why he immediately passed the ball to teammate Alex Karaban after coming up with the steal.

“I tried to get the ball to somebody who had made one in the game, and he wanted to throw it back,” Mullins recalled. “So I saw three seconds and it’s the last shot, just happy to see that s**t go in.”

Mullins finished the game with 10 points and one rebound in 26 minutes of play.

UConn had reached back-to-back Final Fours, both culminating in national championships before being eliminated in the round of 32 last season. They will face off against Illinois next weekend as the 2026 Final Four gets underway.