UConn basketball put a cap on what became a zany Elite Eight finale. Braylon Mullins hit the most epic basket of 2026 March Madness with 0.3 seconds left, capping the comeback win over Duke Sunday 73-72. The Huskies will taste the Final Four once again.

And will have the early game next Saturday.

The tip times for the remaining four teams were immediately unveiled after UConn's comeback victory. Both games will take place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday.

The Huskies will face Illinois in the 6:09 p.m. ET contest to kick off the round of four. Michigan and Arizona will follow, with that battle of No. 1 seeds playing right after the conclusion of UConn-Illinois.

All four teams are no strangers to the championship stage. But two are ending a two-decade dry spell.

The Illini last appeared in the 2005 Final Four, when Bruce Weber coached them. Illinois put together a 37-1 season that featured lots of school history shattering. But North Carolina ended the Illini's run, which became the first of three National Championship wins for Roy Williams.

Arizona last appeared in the final weekend of the NCAA Tournament during 2001. Legendary Wildcats head coach Lute Olson led the way that season. Except a Duke team featuring Shane Battier and Carlos Boozer captured the national title. The latter ended up watching his sons Cameron and Cayden fall to UConn in Washington D.C.. The former delivered a costly turnover that led to the Mullins basket.

Michigan heads to its ninth appearance, but first since 2018. The Wolverines took a 79-62 defeat at the hands of a Jay Wright-led Villanova Wildcats.

UConn ends a two-year drought to make it back to this stage. The Huskies are aiming for a seventh national crown and third under Dan Hurley.