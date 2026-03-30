Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines made incredible Big Ten history after torching the Tennessee Volunteers in the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening.

May is going through his second season with the program as their head coach, quickly elevating them into the conversation as national championship contenders. They dominated throughout the course of the regular season, winning the Big Ten regular-season title in the process.

In the NCAA Tournament, their offense stepped up to another level. They took down Howard, Saint Louis, Alabama, and Tennessee while having a scoring offense of 95.3 points per game. It's the most by any team on their path to the Final Four since the Kentucky Wildcats produced 97 points per game in the tournament in 1993, per ESPN Insights.

“Michigan is averaging 95.3 points per game in this tournament, the most by a team en route to the Final Four since 1993 Kentucky averaged 97.0 😤 It's the highest mark ever by a Big Ten team and ranks as the third highest by any team since the tournament expanded in 1985 👀,” the post read.

How Michigan played against Tennessee

Dusty May has proved himself once again as an elite coach, bringing Michigan back to the Final Four stage.

Five players scored in double-digits for Michigan in the win. Yaxel Lendeborg led the charge with a stat line of 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal. He shot 10-of-19 from the field, including 3-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-7 from the free-throw line. Morez Johnson Jr. came next with 12 points and five rebounds, Trey McKenney had 12 points off the bench, Aday Mara put up 11 points and four rebounds, while Nimari Burnett provided 10 points and seven rebounds.

Michigan improved to a 35-3 overall record on the season, having gone 17-1 in its Big Ten matchups. They secured an At-Large bid to March Madness, which allowed them to go on the run they are currently having.

The Wolverines will look forward to their journey in the Final Four in Indianapolis, Indiana. They take on the Arizona Wildcats as tip-off will take place on April 4.