For the first time since the Calendar flipped to 2026, the No. 9 Duke women's basketball squad suffered a loss — in upset fashion.

On Sunday, the Blue Devils were taken down by the unranked Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina, to the tune of a 53-51 score.

Clemson junior Hannah Kohn was the biggest hero of the game for Clemson, as she drained a pressure-packed shot from behind the arc with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

With the Duke women's basketball, who entered the game on a 17-game winning streak, up by a point, 51-50, with 9.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Clemson senior guard Mia Moore took the inbound pass and drove to the right side of the basket before turning around and passing the ball to Kohn, who found herself with enough space after running to the top of the 3-point line.

Kohn immediately hoisted a shot from deep, as Duke women's basketball talented sophomore forward Toby Fournier tried to challenge it. She found nothing but the bottom of the net with her shot, with only 3.1 seconds left in regulation.

HANNAH KOHN CALLED GAME 😤@ClemsonWBB UPSETS NO. 9 DUKE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jICwoGDCoY — ACC Network (@accnetwork) February 22, 2026

Duke was not able to do anything in the next possession as time expired, giving the Tigers the huge victory.

Those were the only points in the game by Kohn, who came off the bench and went 0-for-4 from the field before hitting the game-winning shot.

Meanwhile, senior Demeara Hinds and Moore had 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Clemson's starters, while senior Taylor Johnson-Matthews came off the bench and added 11 points.

Duke was led by Fournier's 18 points.

In another upset in the ACC, the double-digit underdogs Virginia Cavaliers defeated the No. 8 Louisville Cardinals, 74-72.

What a day for the conference, indeed.