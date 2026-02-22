Michigan State shook off a slow start and the Spartans recorded a 66-60 triumph over Ohio State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The win allowed Michigan State to improve its record to 22-5 and the Spartans (12-4) are tied for 3rd in the Big Ten with Nebraska and Purdue. Those 3 teams are 12-4 in the conference, and they trail the 1st place Michigan Wolverines (15-1) and the 2nd place Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4).

Carson Cooper led the Spartans with a career-best 20 points and he also corralled 11 rebounds. He was joined by Jeremy Fears, who had 11 points and 8 assists

Michigan State trailed at halftime but the Spartans finally started to play better and more decisively in the second half. They took a 10-point lead late in the final 20 minutes, but they gave most of the lead back and Ohio State trailed 63-60 in the final minute before the Spartans finally put the game away.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was apologetic to fans because Michigan State did not play the way their fans expected the Spartans to start the game.

“I felt bad for the Izzone, this was their last game,” Izzo said after the game. “We didn't give them enough to cheer about. I don't know if everyone knows this, but kissing the logo is a tradition, and our Izzone seniors are kissing it after their last game.”

The Buckeyes were able to keep it close thanks to Bruce Thornton, who scored 32 points while making 12 of 22 shots from the field and 6 of 8 free throws. Michigan State will play at Purdue Thursday.