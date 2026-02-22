The Michigan basketball team dropped a close game to Duke on Saturday, 68-63. It was just the second time this season that Michigan lost. Wolverines head coach Dusty May is trying to remain positive despite the defeat.

“It's good because we're going to learn a lot from it. And we've got to turn our focus back to the Big Ten where we have four games remaining and every one of them is a Big Ten championship-caliber game. And so whether we won this or we lost, it's going to be what can we learn from it. Let's turn the page,” May said postgame, per 247 Sports.

The Wolverines are battling with Duke and a few other teams to get a no. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament this season.

“You play these games for a number of reasons. The crowd was amazing. I do think this will prepare us better for the NCAA Tournament, whether it's a first-round game or a Sweet Sixteen, an Elite Eight game, whatever the case,” May added.

Michigan is now 25-2 on the season. The Blue Devils hold that same record, after their victory.

Michigan basketball is hoping to win the Big Ten

The Wolverines are sitting at the top of the Big Ten conference standings this season. Michigan is 15-1 in the league, with their only loss coming against Wisconsin.

May is in just his second season in Ann Arbor. He has taken Michigan basketball quickly to the top of college basketball. Before the Duke loss, Michigan basketball had won on the road against Purdue. May has set clear goals for his club this season.

“It was a good win in Mackey. It's a Big Ten game and our biggest goals are winning the Big Ten championship and then hopefully putting ourselves in a position to win a national championship and play in the Final Four. So both of those are right in front of us,” May added.

May reached a Final Four when he was coaching Florida Atlantic. In his first season at Michigan, he led the Wolverines to the Sweet 16 in 2025.

The Wolverines next play Minnesota on Tuesday.