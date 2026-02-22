The Iowa State basketball team dropped a tough game to BYU Saturday. BYU star AJ Dybantsa put together another dazzling performance with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Following the game, Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger gave his flowers to Dybantsa.

“I think when we had success, the limited success we did have defending him, it was when we were ultra-physical into the basketball, really pressured him early and mid-second half,” Otzelberger said, per 247 Sports. “And he's a dynamite player and to play 40 minutes and to make all the plays that he makes is truly impressive.”

Iowa State lost to BYU by a 79-69 score. The Cyclones' road woes continued, as the team has lost all of their conference games away from home this season. Iowa State basketball is now 23-4 overall, and 10-4 in the Big 12.

Dybantsa was just one assist away from a triple-double in the game for the Cougars.

Iowa State basketball hopes to win the Big 12 this season

Iowa State basketball is near the top of the Big 12 standings this season. The Cyclones are undefeated this year at home, but struggling at the free-throw line. Against BYU, Iowa State made 79 percent of their free throws in one of their better performances.

The Cyclones struggled though to make shots. Iowa State was just 33 percent from three-point range in the game. The Cyclones also allowed BYU to shoot 50 percent from the field.

“We know who we need to be. We need to come out on the road and have that same level of physical toughness mentality to turn people over. When we did that tonight in short stints, we had success. We need to do it more,” Otzelberger added.

The Cyclones have conference road losses already this season to TCU, Cincinnati and Kansas. Iowa State now stays on the road for a game against Utah, after dropping the BYU game.

“Yeah. And we need to get back to our identity, being who we are, turn people over, get on the offensive glass, toughness with the basketball, things that have helped to get us to the point where we've won the 23 that we've won. And we need to be at our best on Tuesday doing that again,” Otzelberger added.

Iowa State basketball plays Utah on Tuesday.