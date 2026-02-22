Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self must shake off the Cincinnati loss fast. He's already reached out to members of the student section. By talking to the ones camping out for the upcoming Houston game.

The Field of 68 shared this viral video of Self Sunday. In it, Self grabs the microphone and fired off some motivational words:

Bill Self came out to talk to the Kansas students camping out for tomorrow night's game against Houston 👀pic.twitter.com/0qP3y8MHpM — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 22, 2026

Kansas is used to big games inside the Allen Fieldhouse. It comes with the territory of being an annual top 25 program and Final Four threat.

But this looming contest versus the Cougars set for Monday night at 9 p.m. ET takes on a different meaning for multiple reasons.

Kansas, Houston aiming to bounce back from letdown Saturday

The Bearcats shook up the Big 12 standings first by taking down the now No. 8 Jayhawks. But Arizona rattled things some more later that Saturday.

The Wildcats turned to Anthony Dell'Orso off the bench to bury 22 points in Arizona's takedown of No. 2 UH. Arizona capped off what emerged as a zany Saturday in the conference — and for teams aspiring to land No. 1 seeds in March Madness.

Obviously Self and the ‘Hawks will face a team reeling from a devastating loss. Yet at the same time KU has many things to fix.

One is reigniting top freshman Darryn Peterson — who's under new scrutiny.

Peterson's in-game availability has come into question. The potential top overall pick of the June NBA Draft has noticeably struggled to play a full game. Peterson has fought off constant ailments and cramping; the latter leading to fans and analysts wondering if he isn't taking care of his body and if he has the stamina to withstand the NBA grind.

Self is very defensive of his freshman, though, by saying his 32 minutes against Cincy is a positive sign. He'll need the impact performer version of Peterson, though, to avoid a second-straight loss on Monday.