The Illinois Fighting Illini lost in dramatic fashion on Saturday against the UCLA Bruins, 95-94, after Bruins’ guard Donovan Dent went coast to coast and flipped in the game-winner without much resistance as the clock expired in overtime. Following the loss, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood broke down what should have happened on the play before allowing UCLA to get off a game-winner, as per Rees Woodcock of Writing Illini.

“Dre [Andrej Stojakovic] was right there, and all we were trying to do was force him to veer or pass,” Underwood said. “And he just got by us. . .letting him get all the way to the rim was not on the game plan.”

The play occurred with UCLA trailing by one, 94-93, and the ball being inbounded to Donovan Dent. Dent raced up court, used a screen from Tyler Bilodeau at the halfcourt line to get free and then just waltzed through multiple Illinois defenders to get all the way to the basket and flip in the game-winning shot.

But it wasn’t just losing on such a heartbreaking play that has to sting for the Fighting Illini. It’s also the fact that they held a 23-point lead in the first half and allowed UCLA to storm right back into the game. By halftime, Illinois’ lead had shrunk to single digits, 50-43. In the second half, UCLA outscored Illinois, 52-44.

With the loss, Illinois fell to 22-6 overall, and 13-4 in the Big Ten standings. They are now two and half games behind Michigan who is leading the conference.

This is Brad Underwood’s ninth season at the helm as Illinois head coach. During his tenure, he’s led the Fighting Illini to five NCAA Tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight run during the 2023-24 season.