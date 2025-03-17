Watching a mid-major player enjoy a breakout campaign is one of the most bittersweet feelings one can experience in college sports. The school and fan base is thrilled to see one of their own shine and potentially bring added attention to the program as a result, but they also know that the athlete's days at the small program are inevitably numbered. The modern transfer portal rules make it increasingly difficult for rising talents to stay at the same place for four years. Florida A&M star guard Sterling Young is the latest to seek greener pastures.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Year is entering the portal, according to On3's Joe Tipton. Although Young is a senior, he maintains one year of eligibility because he started his career at Pratt Community College in 2022. The 6-foot-1 native of Queens, New York also played for Charlotte before transferring to Florida A&M last year.

Sterling Young elevated Florida A&M basketball

Despite the team's 14-17 record, Young made an undeniable impact in his lone season in Tallahassee. He scored 17.0 points per game on 43.9 percent shooting from the field and 34.9 percent from 3-point land, giving the Rattlers a particularly significant boost in conference play. Florida A&M won eight more games than the previous year and earned a 10-8 SWAC record.

Unfortunately, Young sustained an injury before the conference tournament and did not take the floor for the Rattlers. If he was healthy, perhaps the team could have advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007. Florida A&M's season came to an end in the quarterfinals following a 91-76 loss to Jackson State.

The squad will have to get used to playing without its top guy going forward. Depending on where he decides to go, Sterling Young should provide a valuable offensive spark for his new program. While it will obviously be difficult for Florida A&M basketball to replace his contributions, head coach Patrick Crarey II has given the community newfound hope after his first year at the helm.

This is just life in the SWAC in today's game. But if Young excels at his next stop, his success will positively reflect on the school and league. His emergence will make a fine recruiting pitch for potential Rattlers.