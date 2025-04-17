As Florida basketball will be represented in the NBA Draft with such players as Walter Clayton Jr., another one could possibly be heading on his way to the next level in Rueben Chinyelu. While the Florida basketball program looks to repeat as champions, Chinyelu could still be a part of it despite declarng for the draft as said in his statement.

Chinyelu would take to social media to announce that while he would be declaring himself for the 2025 NBA Draft, he will also continue “maintaining my college eligibility to return” to the university. The sophomore big man averaged six points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 59.9 percent from the field.

During the March Madness run ending in a national championship, he averaged 5.3 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 56.5 percent from the field.

“After careful consideration and discussion with my family, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025 NBA draft while maintaining my college eligibility to return to the University of Florida,” Chinyelu said. “This is a step forward in chasing my dream of playing at the highest level. Thank you all for the continued love and support, go Gators!”

🧡💙🐊 pic.twitter.com/1g2AuKyglb — RUEBEN ABUCHI CHINYELU (@am_rueben) April 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Florida basketball's Rueben Chinyelu thanks the school

With the Florida basketball program coming off an impressive national title run, it could serve Chinyelu to stay one more season with the team in not just an effort to win another champiuonship, but get more experience under his belt. Especially since he averaged 19 minutes per game last season, it could see an uptick with the bevy of players leaving for the NBA Draft.

Still, Chinyelu will do his due diligence to see if there is interest in the NBA for his skills and talents, and then assess if he wants to return to the Gators. Besides the decision, he would send his regards to the fans, coaches, teammates, and fans of the school.

“First and foremost, I want to thank god for blessing me with the opportunity to pursue my dreams,” Chinyelu said as he's 6 foot, 10 inches, weighing 255 pounds per ESPN. “I'm incredibly grateful for the University of Florida, the amazing Gator fans, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey.”

“To Coach [Todd] Golden, the entire coaching staff, our managers, and my teammates, thank you for believing in me, pushing me, and helping me grow both as a player and a person,” Chinyelu continued. “Your support means everything to me. One of the greatest moments of my life has been winning a championship with my brothers. That's a memory I'll cherish forever and an experience I'll always hold close to my heart.”