In its program, Florida basketball has a history of running things back, as evidenced by the 2006 and 2007 Gators teams. Now, Alex Condon might be thinking about that, even with the 2025 NBA Draft around the corner.

Condon has until May 28 to decide whether to withdraw his name from the draft. Should he elect to remove his name at the deadline, he says he will return to Florida next season.

“There's no way I could go to any other school,” Condon said via Jonathan Givony of ESPN. “If I have confirmation from NBA teams that I'm in the 15-30 range if something is guaranteed, I will consider keeping my name in.

“I have a great situation in Florida. It would have to be something pretty special, my family would have to agree that we can't turn that down.”

They have all the momentum considering that Florida basketball won the 2025 national championship. Even after the SEC had a record-breaking seven schools in the Sweet 16, the Gators still dominated.

As a whole, they went 36-4 on the season and breezed through the tournament.

For Condon, he made some major leaps as a sophomore. Although he started one game as a freshman, he started 35 this past season. As a big threat inside, Condon was one of the X factors throughout the tournament run.

Alex Condon will either stay with Florida basketball or go to NBA Draft

The sophomore forward has an interesting dilemma to go through. For starters, he could take the next step and ride the momentum from the national championship.

On the flip side, Condon could stay with Florida basketball and pursue another championship. Simultaneously, he can improve his game and continue to make leaps and bounds.

His numbers improved from his freshman to sophomore year. The same could happen from his sophomore to junior year if he were to stay.

As he mentioned, a team would select him around the 15-30 range. The majority of those teams are willing to wait and develop the sophomore big.

However, that might be a big gamble, considering he only has until May 28 to make a decision.

Unless he gets that validation from teams, he'd like to stay in Gainesville. Plus, the more players are NBA-ready, the longer they stay in college.

Condon could become one of those players, much like Donovan Clingan was with UConn basketball.

While the comparison is a bit stark, staying one more year in college helped him become a lottery pick. The same could happen with Condon.

He could take that leap and become a dominant force in the SEC, and even rack up individual accolades.