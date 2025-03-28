The Florida Gators advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2017 after beating the Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet 16 on Thursday. Head coach Todd Golden attributed it to their winning DNA.

Florida was dominant on both sides of the ball even though Maryland put up a fight for a majority of the contest. However, the Gators' offense outmatched the Terrapins, outscoring them 47-33 in the second half.

Golden reflected on the team's win after the game, per team reporter Scott Carter. He pointed out the rebounding and defense that led to Florida cruising to victory. The Gators won 38-20 on the glass and held Maryland to shooting splits of 41% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc.

“That's who we are, that's our DNA. That's part of what makes us so good,” Golden said.

What's next for Florida Gators in NCAA Tournament

It was a huge win for the Florida Gators, taking down the Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. As one of the favorites, beating a team with a high seed is worthy to note as Florida continues their national championship pursuit.

The offense flourished throughout the contest, shooting 50% from the field and 39% from downtown. They emphasized balance with six players scoring in double-digits. Will Richard led the way with 15 points and four rebounds, Alijah Martin came next with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Walter Clayton Jr. provided 13 points and four assists.

Florida improved to a 33-4 overall record, having gone 14-4 in SEC Play. They average 85.5 points on 47.3% shooting from the field and 35.7% from three. As a result, they take down opponents by a solid margin of 16.1 points per game.

Following Thursday's win over the 4-seed Terrapins, the 1-seed Gators will prepare for their next matchup in the Elite Eight. They face the 3-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday.