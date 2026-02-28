On Saturday, No. 7 Florida basketball took on No. 20 Arkansas in its second-to-last home game of the regular season. At the same time, they are looking to get back into the fold amid some inconsistency that calls into question their ability to repeat as national champions.

Additionally, their top scorer, Thomas Haugh, was battling a recent ankle injury. However, before the Arkansas game, Florida got some relief on Haugh's status, per Pete Thamel of ESPN College GameDay.

Haugh was given no limitations.

Latest injury updates to get you ready for your college hoops day. From @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/9LxtbgFOsk — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 28, 2026

Currently, Haugh is averaging 16.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Last Wednesday, Haugh played 24 minutes and finished with 5 points. The Gators went on to win 84-71. During the game, Haugh appeared to roll his ankle and had to be taken out.

Meanwhile, Florida is 22-6, 12-1 at home, 7-2 on the road, and 13-2 in the SEC. Also, the Gators are in the midst of an eight-game winning streak.

Next Tuesday, the Gators will play their last home regular-season game against Mississippi State. The following Saturday, they will close out the regular season against Kentucky.

Afterward, the SEC tournament is scheduled for Mar.11 to Mar. 15 in Nashville, TN. Florida is trying to repeat as national champions.

Last season, Haugh averaged 9.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. In the process, he had a few standout moments.

Last February, Haugh was instrumental in Florida's defeat of then-No. 1 Auburn, scoring 16 points and grabbing 9 rebounds. In the next game against Mississippi State, he finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

Along the way, Haugh became the first SEC player since John Wall in 2010 to score 15+ points, grab 8+ rebounds, and dish out 8+ assists in a game.