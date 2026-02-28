The Arizona Wildcats have a huge rematch against Kansas on Saturday, a game they are probably looking forward to as the Jayhawks handed Arizona their first loss of the season earlier this month. And coming into the game, Arizona got massive injury updates on two key players in Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode, as per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Both Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode are set to make their return to the lineup for Arizona’s big game against Kansas. It’s a huge boost for the Wildcats who are going to be playing in their home arena. This is Arizona’s penultimate game of the regular season before the Big 12 Tournament.

Peat has been sidelined for the past three games for Arizona as he’s been dealing with a leg injury. Aristode has missed the team’s last couple of games as well due to an illness.

Article Continues Below

In Peat’s case, he’s been one of the best freshmen in the country. He’s appeared in 25 games this season, all starts, at a just about 27 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists with splits of 54.2 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 60.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Aristode has also been a part of Arizona’s strong freshman class, making an impact off the bench in 24 games at a little over 15 minutes per game. He had been averaging 4.7 points and 2.0 rebounds with splits of 48.1 percent shooting from the field, 43.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 58.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.