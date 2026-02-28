The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils earned a big 77-51 win over the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, marking the program's sixth consecutive win. However, the victory also sets an accomplishment for this team that will likely have fans thinking a bout a championship.

Duke's victory over Virginia is the fifth double-digit win this season. The last time the Blue Devils did that came in the 2001-02 campaign, according to college basketball Insider Jeff Borzello of ESPN. Fans will hope this year's team can outdo the 2001-02 squad, as Duke was bounced out in the Sweet 16 that year by the Indiana Hoosiers.

It was a statement win for Duke on Saturday, as the program's No. 1-ranked defense proved to be the difference-maker. Virginia never once had the lead in the contest while shooting just 29.0% from the floor and 20.0% from beyond the three-point line.

“FINAL: No. 1 Duke 77, No. 11 Virginia 51. Another statement win for the Blue Devils. Virginia never led, made just two field goals in the first 10 minutes. The nation's best defense limited Virginia to 29% shooting from the field, 20% from [three-point range].”

Guard Isaiah Evand and forward Cameron Boozer led the way for Duke in this one. They combined for 37 points while Boozer pulled down nine rebounds by himself. It was another strong performance for the potential early-first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Duke now has just two games remaining on the regular season schedule. The program will face off against the NC State Wolfpack on Monday, March 2, then follow that up with a season finale matchup against the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, March 7.