The Alabama Crimson Tide were without sophomore star guard Labaron Philon Jr. during their blowout win against Mississippi State this week due to a leg injury. However, Alabama could be close to full strength coming into their big matchup against Tennessee on Sunday, as per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Labaron Philon is listed as probable on the Alabama injury report for their game against Tennessee. Philon last played against LSU back on Feb. 21. He finished that game with eight points, one rebound, five assists and one steal in 24 minutes of play.

Philon was a standout for Alabama last season as a freshman, starting in 29 of the 37 games he played in and averaging 10.4 points. But this season has been a breakout for the star guard, and he’s helped raise his NBA Draft stock in the process.

This season, Philon has appeared in 26 games, all starts, at a little over 30 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 21.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 50.3 percent shooting from the field, 38.7 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 78.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Philon had actually declared for the NBA Draft after his freshman year, but made a surprising decision to come back to Alabama. This season, amid his career numbers, he is projected to be a possible lottery pick in what’s expected to be a deep draft class.

As far as the Crimson Tide, however, they are currently 21-7 and ranked No. 17 in the country in the AP men’s basketball poll. They are 11-4 and in second place in the SEC standings behind only Florida who is 13-2.