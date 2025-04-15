Moments after Florida basketball won the national championship, head coach Todd Golden is already reloading his coaching staff. Most notably, he promoted Jonathan Safir to an assistant coach, according to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.

Also, ClutchPoints' Kris Pursiainen said that Golden hired current NYU basketball head coach Dave Klatsky as an assistant coach.

The moves aren't necessarily surprising, but the timing of it certainly is. They are fresh off of an NCAA title, and Golden is already looking for ways to improve.

After Florida basketball won the SEC conference tournament, they made quick work of the NCAA tournament. Squaring off against Houston in the title game proved to be their toughest challenge.

However, Golden's squad stood firm, and won the first championship since 2007. They were one of the favorites to win the entire tournament.

After all, the Gators were one of the highest-octane offenses in the country. Led by Iona transfer Walter Clayton Jr, they excelled and showed that they were legit contenders.

Also, Golden became the youngest head coach to win a national title since Jim Valvano in 1983 with NC State basketball.

Todd Golden knows the Florida basketball expectation

In his third season, apparently, third time is the charm. After Golden led San Francisco to an NCAA tournament appearance in the 2021-22 season, he was quickly poached by the Gators.

Going from a mid-major school to an SEC powerhouse was no easy task. However, he proved he could manage it and was capable of building an elite program.

Judging by the national title, that is the expectation now. Even though there were seven SEC teams that made the Sweet 16, Florida basketball was eventually the one that came out on top.

Reloading the coaching staff, and making significant upgrades is something that might fly under the radar. Bringing in experienced coaches, along with promoting from within is a great bonus.

After finishing the season 36-4, they were clearly the top team in the country. They had a plethora of regular season wins, as well as dominant showings in the tournament.

The 39-year old head coach had one of the most impressive showings of the season, and of his career. Now, it is about sustaining that success.

Bringing in Klatsky and elevating Safir could bring a nice balance to the roster. It can offer an outside perspective, as well as an internal one.

Either way, Florida basketball is at the top of the basketball world, and they are hoping to stay there as long as possible.