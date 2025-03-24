The SEC conference might add another addition to the Sweet 16 following Ole Miss basketball and Iowa State's clash. With the Rebels win, it would be the seventh team the SEC has going to the Sweet 16.

This previously broke the record of six teams by the ACC in 2016. During the season, the SEC has been other-worldly in terms of their dominance.

For instance, Auburn and Alabama hoist two No. 1 seeds. At the same time, Tennessee and Alabama hoist two of the No. 2 seeds. That alone is beyond impressive.

However, before the tournament began, there was even more to be impressed about. The conference had 13 teams enter the tournament.

13 teams from one conference entering the tournament is an achievement on its own. Still, those teams have sustained the success and have truly adapted to the tournament.

While Ole Miss basketball gave Arkansas a huge prediction, part of it came true. They knocked off St John's, who was a No. 2 seed. They were even some picks to win the national championship under head coach Rick Pitino.

Either way, the success in the tournament is something that leaves many astonished. However, there is more work to be done if the SEC wants to remain supreme.

Ole Miss basketball represents the SEC well

They defeated No. 11 North Carolina quite convincingly in the first round. Although the score isn't reflective of it, they dominated through the first half.

Fast forward to the second round and they owned Iowa State. Head coach Chris Beard has put on a coaching clinic these past two games. That is fortunately a coinciding mantra in the SEC.

They have some of the most elite coaches in the sport. John Calipari, Rick Barnes, Nate Oats, and Bruce Pearl round-up that list. Not to mention, guys like Buzz Williams and Beard are great in their own right.

Because of this, the remainder of the tournament can feel like a rerun of the conference games. They were chippy, intense, and full of vitriol for the opposing team.

That will likely be heightened as seven of these teams have a chance to hoist a national championship. With the way that Ole Miss basketball is playing right now, anything can happen.

Plenty of fellow SEC teams like Tennessee and Alabama could be on upset alert by their conference rival. No matter what, for being a predominantly football-dominated conference, this must feel great for the SEC going into the rest of March Madness.