The Florida basketball team got bounced from the SEC tournament on Saturday, in a semi-final game. Florida lost to Vanderbilt by a 91-74 score. Despite the loss, Gators head coach Todd Golden thinks his team is good enough to earn a no. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“You know what, I do,” Golden said after losing to the Commodores, per On3.

Golden then went on to explain his case to the press.

“We had our early-season tough start where we played really good, competitive opponents, and road or semi-away venues where we fell a little bit short. We haven’t lost in 54 days or something leading up to this game, playing some of the best basketball in America. I do believe we’ve done enough to be the fourth 1 seed. But we’ll find out tomorrow (Sunday) night,” Golden added.

Vanderbilt moved on to play Arkansas in the SEC championship game on Sunday.

Florida is looking to defend their national championship

The Gators are the defending national champions. After a somewhat rough start to the 2025-26 season, the Gators had gone on an impressive run before losing Saturday. Florida's loss to Vanderbilt snapped a 12-game win streak.

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Florida's head coach says his team has room to grow.

“A lot that we can improve upon over the next couple days before we get ready for the NCAA tournament. As I told the team in the locker room, very disappointed to not be playing on Sunday again. But everything that we — our goal at the beginning of the year is still in front of us in terms of being able to play for a national championship,” Golden said.

The Gators anxiously await to see what seed they will have in March Madness. Florida's players are looking at this loss for inspiration.

“It's fuel in the fire for us,” Florida junior Alex Condon said, per ESPN. “It's not the worst thing the world to have a wake-up call this time of year.”

The NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed Sunday night.