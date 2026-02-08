As the No. 17 Florida basketball team is looking to prove they're not pretenders for the upcoming March Madness tournament that is approaching soon, the program would obtain a dominant win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday. After the Florida basketball team blew out Alabama in the game prior, they followed it up with the huge outing against the Aggies, 86-67, with head coach Todd Golden taking a shot at the opponents.

When discussing the win with the SEC Network, he would be honest about how the game transpired.

“The reality of it, this really wasn't much of a game. We came out and punched in the mouth early,” Golden said, via the team's website.

One could take it as Golden sending a shot to the rival SEC team, or just what the reality of the contest was, as Texas A&M scored 15 points the entire first half, with the Gators outplaying them in every area.

“Incredibly proud of my team. This was a great environment tonight, and two teams that have played really, really well playing for pole position in this league. I thought our guys did a great job for 40 minutes defending, rebounding, taking care of the ball, and playing with great poise. Led to a commanding victory,” Golden said, according to 247 Sports.

Florida basketball's Todd Golden on the win over Texas A&M

With the Florida basketball team looking to solve any concerns before trying to defend their national championship, the outing Saturday was a great step in the right direction. The Aggies are no slouch, as Golden spoke about how the Gators played exactly to the “scouting report.”

“Obviously, A&M has some lethal shooters, and some really aggressive, physical drivers, and our guys did a really good job of understanding that personnel. When they start that way, there's a little luck involved in that, also. But I think big-picture-wise, our guys did a really good job of getting them to take the shots that we wanted them to take.”

The Florida Gators are now 17-6, 8-2 in the SEC, with their next game coming on Wednesday against Georgia.