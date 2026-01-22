Gonzaga is having another stellar season, and they just took an 84-60 victory over Pepperdine on Wednesday night. Gonzaga has been dealing with a ton of injuries this year, and after the game, Mark Few gave some updates on his injured players.

“Graham’s kind of day to day, it’s when he feels like he can deal with the discomfort and pain,” Few said regarding injured player Graham Ike after the game, per Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review.

Ike has been one of the top players for the Bulldogs this year. He leads the team with 18.1 points per game, while also leading with 8.8 rebounds per game. His being out of the lineup is a major loss for the lineup. He has played in 18 of 21 games, but has missed the last two games.

“B-Huff, we have no updates,” Few added refering to Braden Huff.

Huff is second on the team with 17.8 points per game while adding 5.6 rebounds per game. He has missed the last three games after injuring his knee in practice. Meanwhile, Davis Fogle did not miss the game with Pepperdine, but missed time during the game. He did play 26 minutes, racking up 17 points. Fogle has also missed games earlier this year, playing in just 16 of the team's 21 games so far.

“A bunch of cramps,” Few said of why Fogle missed time during the game.

Despite missing some time in the game, Fogle led the way for Gonzaga. He scored 17 points, a game high. He also added three rebounds and four assists in the contest.

The Bulldog's guard should be ready for the next game. Gonzaga is now 20-1 on the season, with the only loss being earlier this year to Michigan. They will look to stay undefeated in conference play as the host San Francisco on Saturday.