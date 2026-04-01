The Baltimore Orioles delivered an early-season moment as Pete Alonso’s reaction to a Jacob deGrom pickoff attempt quickly turned into a viral scene at Camden Yards. The exchange gained traction across baseball circles, blending star power with humor in a tightly contested first-inning sequence.

Alonso, now anchoring the middle of Baltimore’s lineup, stepped in to face Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom during their matchup. The moment carried added intrigue given their shared history with the New York Mets, where both players developed into stars.

After reaching base in the opening frame, Alonso faced an unexpected test. Despite not being known for stealing bases, he drew a quick pickoff throw from deGrom. The move sparked the now-viral reaction that defined the Orioles vs. Rangers clash.

Rob Friedman, widely known as Pitching Ninja, shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the humorous interaction between the former teammates.

“Jacob deGrom's pickoff attempt vs. Alonso 🤣”

Jacob deGrom's pickoff attempt vs. Alonso 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UY5flWO9Bl — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 31, 2026

The moment captured Alonso visibly stunned, turning back toward the mound with an exaggerated expression. His reaction conveyed disbelief, adding personality to an otherwise routine baseball play.

The sequence resonated in part because of the relationship between the two players. Having spent years together, the pickoff attempt felt more like playful competition than pure strategy, fueling the widespread reaction across social media.

For Baltimore, moments like this continue to elevate Alonso’s presence early in his tenure with the team. Meanwhile, deGrom’s aggressiveness reinforces his health and competitive edge in this matchup, as the game ties in the fifth inning after Gunnar Henderson delivers a two-run double with two outs, heading into the top of the sixth.

Ultimately, the pickoff attempt produced one of the most entertaining moments of the young MLB season, showing how even routine plays can become memorable when personality and history collide on the field.