Recently, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has been advocating for the NFL to overturn the Rooney Rule, a longstanding policy promoting diversity in the hiring process for certain positions. Attorney General Uthmeier is citing legal worries as the basis just before the NFL Draft kicks off in Pittsburgh on April 23 to 25.

However, league Commissioner Roger Goodell is coming out in favor of the policy, per Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network.

“The Rooney rule has been around a long time, we’ve adapted, we’ve changed it, and we’ll continue to do that.”

In 2003, the Rooney Rule was implemented, requiring all 32 teams to interview minority candidates for coaching and managerial positions. It is named after the former Pittsburgh Steelers owner, Dan Rooney. The policy emerged out of a study that showed that black NFL coaches had been fired at a greater rate than their white counterparts, despite having winning records.

Since then, the policy has expanded over time to require interviews for general manager and executive roles. As a result, more black coaches have come and gone, reaching a high of nine in 2024. Meanwhile, the Rooney family has remained steadfast in their support of the policy.

At the same time, the Rooney Rule has received its share of criticism. Some accuse teams of “token” interviews to fulfill a requirement rather than taking candidates seriously. Also, Attorney General Uthmeier is arguing that the Rooney Rule violates Florida's Civil Rights law and isn't a merit-based policy.

Other workplaces have implemented their own versions of the Rooney Rule to improve diversity in hiring.