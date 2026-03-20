The New York Mets enter the 2026 season with urgency, and Juan Soto made that clear when discussing Kodai Senga before Opening Day. As the season opener approaches, the message feels direct. The star outfielder did not hesitate when asked about Senga’s importance.

"That's our ace" – Juan Soto on Kodai Senga pic.twitter.com/mKkmU2f4Uq — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 20, 2026

“That’s our ace. I mean, if he stays healthy, he’s going to help the team to go all the way,” Soto said. The tone landed strong. It carried belief. It carried expectation.

Juan Soto continued with confidence. “Definitely, he has his stuff to do it. He’s just got to try to keep himself into the game.” That statement reflects both trust and reality. The Mets know what Senga can be. They have seen it before. Now, they need to see it again over a full season.

Senga’s track record supports the claim. In 2023, he went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA across 29 starts. He earned an All-Star nod. He looked like a frontline force under bright lights. However, the seasons that followed told a different story. Injuries slowed him down. He appeared in just 23 games since then. The production stayed solid, but the availability did not.

Kodai Senga holds the key to Mets’ ceiling

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This moment feels bigger than numbers. It is about stability. It is about identity. The Mets need a true anchor in their rotation, and Senga fits that role when healthy.

At 33 years old, he still has the arsenal. The ghost fork still fools hitters. The command still flashes at a high level. But the question remains. Can he stay on the field?

The energy around Opening Day continues to build for the Mets. Fans feel it. The expectations are rising again. And Soto’s words only amplify that belief.

Because if Kodai Senga truly is the Mets’ ace, then everything changes. The ceiling rises. The pressure shifts. And suddenly, a deep postseason run feels real again.

So now the focus sharpens. Health. Consistency. Execution. Can Senga deliver when it matters most?