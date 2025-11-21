Houston basketball lands massive commitment that will give program huge boost

The Houston basketball program and coach Kelvin Sampson landed a huge commitment from four-star guard, Ikenna Alozie for 2026.

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson watches the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at Intrust Bank Arena.

The 2025 Houston basketball team has a chance to win the national title once again, with the Cougars loaded after falling just short in last year's title game. They are also doing exceptionally well on the recruiting front, whether through the transfer portal or high school recruiting. They recently got a commitment from a four-star combo guard out of Arizona, Ikenna Alozie, to bolster their backcourt.

Alozie announced on Friday that he was committing to play for the Houston Cougars for the 2026 recruiting class. The 6-foot-2 senior out of Dream City Christian (AZ) chose the Cougars over Grand Canyon, but also received offers from Alabama, Arizona, and Washington, among others.

This was a huge pickup for the Houston basketball program and continues their recent run of adding guards who embody toughness. Alozie is widely considered to be a top-40 prospect in the country, and he is expected to have an immediate impact with the Cougars next season.

The addition of Alozie is also sure to jumpstart their 2026 recruiting class. He also joins Houston two days after five-star big man Arafan Diane committed for 2026 as well.

Ikenna Alozie went in-depth about his decision to choose Houston.

“I chose Houston because it felt real,” Alozie said. “Everything about the program spoke to who I am as a player and as a person. When I was around the staff and the players, I felt that energy, that toughness, and the standard you have to rise to. Coach Sampson doesn't promise anything except work and development, and that's exactly what I want. Houston felt like a place that would push me and prepare me for the next level. It felt like home away from home.”

A native of Nigeria who came to the United States to chase his basketball dream, Alozie is excited and grateful to be where he is and is looking forward to Houston fans getting to know what he's all about.”Honestly, it feels amazing, I'm really blessed and grateful to have the opportunity,” Alozie said. “I'm grateful to all the people who have been a part of me getting here, but it's just another stepping stone. I still have more work to do, but I'm excited. Houston fans should expect a guard who's a competitor, about winning, and ready to represent the city with pride. A new legacy!!!”The athleticism and toughness are why Kelvin Sampson saw him as a perfect fit with Houston. He has a chance to really grow into a great player with the Cougars and be a replacement for potential NBA player Milos Uzan.

