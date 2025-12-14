The Chicago Bears are bracing for a boost on offense this weekend, and it might come in the form of Rome Odunze’s return. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears are optimistic that wide receiver Odunze will play Sunday in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns despite being listed as questionable with a foot injury.

Odunze missed last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers and has been a question mark all week, but Chicago’s confidence suggests he could be back in the lineup. It would be a major lift for an offense that thrives when he’s on the field. Through 12 games this season, Odunze has 44 receptions for 661 yards and six touchdowns, averaging roughly 55 yards per game on a team-leading target share.

His numbers this year rank among the Bears’ best. He leads the pass catchers in receiving yards and scores, and his six touchdowns are tied for the team lead.

Chicago felt his absence last Sunday in Green Bay. Without Odunze, the Bears’ passing attack sputtered at times, forcing quarterback Caleb Williams to spread the ball thinly across secondary options. A healthy Odunze gives Williams a reliable downfield threat and helps open up room for other playmakers.

The Bears have taken a cautious approach with Odunze’s foot, making sure he’s ready rather than rushed. That’s wise given the stretch drive ahead, but it’s also a testament to how much Chicago values his role.

Still, let’s be clear, Odunze will need to get through pregame warmups without setbacks before Chicago makes a final decision. But right now, the buzz in Halas Hall suggests he’s trending in the right direction.

For a Bears offense that has hung its hat on its young core all season, getting Odunze back would be game-changing.