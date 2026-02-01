Houston head basketball coach Kelvin Sampson believes his team is coming together at the right time following its win over Cincinnati. Specifically, Sampson likes how Cougars forward Joseph ‘JoJo' Tugler has played recently, believing the junior is finally back in rhythm.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Sampson said he believes Tugler's defensive “timing” is back. Sampson pointed out that Tugler, the 2024-2025 Defensive Player of the Year, had not been blocking shots as effectively lately, but he is now back to being one of the best all-around defensive players in the country.

“JoJo's timing is starting to come back,” Sampson said, via Cougars Sports. “The thing you can tell is, he wasn’t blocking any shots for a while. JoJo’s an elite shot blocker. There’s a reason he was the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year.”

Tugler is averaging 1.5 blocks per game as a junior, slightly down from the 1.9 he posted in 2024-2025. He rejected three shots in Houston's 22-point win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

After beginning the season with 19 blocks in Houston's first six games, Tugler had just nine total rejections in December and November before Saturday's game.

Tugler's new frontcourt pairing with freshman Chris Cenac Jr. has been a big factor in Houston's success during the 2025-2026 college basketball season. Tugler and Cenac spearhead a Cougars defense that allows the fewest field goals in the country and ranks in the top 20 in fewest points in the paint allowed.

Houston's defense as a whole returned to its typical stifling form after allowing 70 points in its previous three games. The Cougars held Cincinnati to just 38 percent from the floor, allowing just 18 field goals the entire game.