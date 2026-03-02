Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey continues his ascent as one of the NBA's most lethal players, and at the rate that he is going, he will find himself rewriting the record books.

The 76ers bowed to the Boston Celtics, 114-98, at TD Garden on Sunday. Still, Maxey was exceptional anew, scoring a game-high 33 points. He also had three rebounds, six assists, and two blocks.

In the fourth quarter, he made a fallaway jumper to keep them afloat. In the process, he also reached an impressive milestone. He tallied his 65th game with at least 30 points and five assists, surpassing 76ers legend Wilt Chamberlain for the fourth-most in team history.

With this bucket, Tyrese Maxey has recorded his 65th game with 30+ PTS and 5+ AST, passing Wilt Chamberlain (64) for the 4th‑most in 76ers history! pic.twitter.com/jnyOkgGYxs — NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2026

Any time you move past Chamberlain in any list, you know you are doing something outstanding.

Chamberlain, who led Philadelphia to the title in 1967, was prolific as they came during his heyday. Maxey would be honored to know that he just leapfrogged over the late Hall of Famer.

The 25-year-old Maxey had to do the heavy lifting for the 76ers against the Celtics, as Joel Embiid sat out again due to an oblique injury. Embiid has already missed 27 games this season.

Maxey received support from VJ Edgecombe, who logged 23 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Andre Drummond, who started in place of Embiid, contributed 10 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Their efforts, however, were not enough to topple the Celtics.

Philadelphia saw its three-game winning streak get snapped and fell to 33-27, while Boston improved to 40-20.

The Sixers will battle the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.