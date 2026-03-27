The Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1987 with a 77-71 win versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball in the South Regional semifinal at the Toyota Center on Thursday.

As a No. 9 seed, Iowa became the lowest-seeded Big Ten team to advance this far and just the sixth No. 9 seed in tournament history to reach the Elite Eight. They have now defeated three higher-seeded teams, No. 8 Clemson, No. 1 Florida, and No. 4 Nebraska, to reach this stage.

The Hawkeyes will face the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball for a place in the Final Four, pursuing their first appearance since 1980. The matchup will also be the first time in 40 years a team has faced conference opponents in both the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, a feat last accomplished by Kentucky in 1986.

Iowa improved to 24-12 on the season, tying the fifth-most wins in program history, and moved to 7-1 on neutral courts. Furthermore, the team has won three NCAA Tournament games in the past seven days after winning just three total tournament games over the previous 20 years.

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Against the Cornhuskers, the Hawkeyes overcame a 12-2 deficit and trailed 46-43 at halftime despite shooting 60% from the field and 63.6% from three-point range in the opening half. Iowa tied the game multiple times in the second half before Bennett Stirtz gave them their first lead, 68-65, with 2:10 remaining. He finished with 20 points, his 19th 20-point game of the season, four assists, and no turnovers.

Freshman Tate Sage recorded a career-high 19 points and eight rebounds, hitting 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, while Alvaro Folgueiras contributed 16 points on near-perfect 6-of-7 shooting, including a clutch three-point play after Nebraska momentarily had only four players on the court. Cooper Koch scored 11 points as Iowa placed four players in double figures.

The Hawkeyes shot 51.9% overall, made a program NCAA Tournament record 13 three-pointers, and converted 83.3% of their free throws. Defensively, they held the Cornhuskers to just 25 second-half points on 28.1% shooting.