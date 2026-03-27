Thanks to a historically efficient offensive effort, the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats defeated the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks 109-88 on Thursday in the West Regional Semifinal, advancing to their first Elite Eight since 2015. Arizona improved to 35-2, tying a program record with its 12th straight win, and ended a four-game Sweet 16 losing streak.

What set the Wildcats apart was their never-before-seen scoring balance. Six players scored at least 14 points: Brayden Burries (23), Koa Peat (21), Ivan Kharchenkov (15), and Jaden Bradley, Motiejus Krivas, and Tobe Awaka (14 each), the first time in NCAA Tournament history that six teammates have done so in a single game. It was also the first such occurrence in any Division I game this season.

Arizona shot 63.8% from the field and 5-of-8 from three-point range while converting 30-of-39 free throws. They became the first NCAA Tournament team to exceed 60% shooting from both the field and three-point range while making at least 30 free throws in the same game. The Wildcats also held a 60-50 advantage in points in the paint, with every player who attempted a shot converting at least 50%.

Article Continues Below

Arizona led 54-43 at halftime, tied for the second-highest first-half output in program tournament history after shooting 64% and making 15 of 17 free throws. The Wildcats started the second half with five straight baskets to take a 65-47 lead and eventually led by as many as 25, never trailing.

Having outscored their opponents by 67 points in three tournament games, Arizona will face the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers up next, with a chance to make the Final Four for the first time since 2001.