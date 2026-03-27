Some were not happy about how Dwayne Johnson's Maui looks in the upcoming Moana live-action remake from Disney, and The Rock has responded.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly (via Variety), Johnson discussed his long hair in the movie. He defended the “very crucial and important” decision to include the hair, which was part of his two and a half hour daily routine when getting into character. Originally, the filmmakers thought about using digital effects for his hair, but ultimately chose to use a wig.

“The wig was very crucial and important because, in holding onto the integrity of the character from the animated version, Maui was very proud of his hair. And he had beautiful hair, beautiful demigod hair,” said Johnson. “There were a handful of iterations that we were looking to apply very early. What is the most cost-effective? What’s the most time-effective?

“But ultimately, we have to go back to the main thing, which is, what’s the best thing for the film and the audience’s experience?” Johnson concluded.

Why is Dwayne Johnson's hair in the Moana live-action remake so controversial?

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Johnson's appearance in the live-action Moana movie has sparked online discourse. He is reprising the role of Maui, the character he has voiced in the two animated films.

However, fans really did not like it. The memes poured in almost instantly after the first trailer was released on Mar. 23, 2026. Perhaps it will look better when the movie is on the big screen in July.

The upcoming Moana movie is Disney's latest live-action remake. It comes nearly a decade after the first movie swam into theaters in November 2016. A sequel was recently released in November 2024, and it grossed over $1 billion at the box office. Disney is hoping for similar results with the live-action remake.