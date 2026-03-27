Alabama basketball is rolling in the NCAA tournament, and they have a matchup against Michigan in the Sweet 16. They've made it this far without Aden Holloway, who was arrested earlier in the month and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp.

It looks like Alabama could be getting its second-leading scorer back, as he's been allowed to travel out of the state, according to Nick Kelly of aldotcom.

“Update: Alabama guard Aden Holloway has been *granted* his motion to travel out of state by a Tuscaloosa district court judge, per court docs. Alabama plays Michigan tonight in the Sweet 16,” Kelly wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Though he was granted the motion to travel, it's uncertain if he'll be able to make it to play against Michigan. In the recent injury report, Holloway was listed as out, but things could change from now to game time.

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Head coach Nate Oats was asked before the start of the tournament if Holloway would be able to come back to the court if he was allowed.

“You know what, I’m not sure where that’s all going to go,” Oats said via Matt Stahl of aldotcom. “We’ll kind of address things as they come up. But for right now, the team is just preparing to play with who’s at practice, and he’s obviously not there. We’ll prepare to play without him and address that matter if it comes up.”

The good news for Alabama is that they've played well, even without Holloway, so they should be able to stay afloat without him. At the same time, it's win or go home, and they may want their best players on the court, especially against a talented team like Michigan.

As of now, everyone should expect Holloway to miss this game unless there is an update in the coming hours.