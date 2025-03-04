Duke basketball and the “Cameron Crazies” filled Cameron Indoor Stadium to witness a potential final moment. Cooper Flagg put on the home uniform for what is likely his final home regular season game against Wake Forest.

The freshman sensation became everything Duke envisioned when the Blue Devils signed him. Flagg swiftly beat opponents on both ends of the floor. Flagg even needed to overcome an eye injury before Monday's game. And in Durham, North Carolina, he put together one more masterful performance.

Flagg dropped 28 points on the Demon Deacons in the 93-60 rout. He also cleaned up the glass by grabbing eight rebounds. Flagg showed his unselfish side once again too, distributing out seven assists.

Then he used his long wingspan to block three total basketballs. Plus snatch two steals on the night. One account believes the John Wooden Award officially belongs to Flagg.

“Wooden that man,” the account College Basketball Content shared on X.

Does Duke fans want Cooper Flagg back?

Flagg has many draft experts believing he'll emerge as the top lottery pick come June 2025 for the NBA Draft.

Not every Blue Devils fan wants him to bolt to the NBA. There were fans who started this chant once Flagg took one final breather: “One more year.” The chant erupted with under 3:35 left in the second half.

Flagg, though, again looks like he'll command significant attention by NBA scouts. The 6-foot-9 freshman is averaging 19.3 points per game in his collegiate debut. He's grabbed 7.6 rebounds per contest as well. He's averaged 4.1 assists per game. And he's shooting 49.2% from field goal range.

Flagg hit double figures in scoring in all but three games for the No. 2 ranked Blue Devils. Monday became his 14th game that saw Flagg surpass the 20-point mark. But his 28 points is the most from Flagg since the Feb. 12 contest against Cal. Flagg had put together three consecutive 16-point outings before Monday's rout of the Demon Deacons.

Now there's the belief Flagg put together his final dominating performance in front of the “Cameron Crazies” and inside the arena that saw his Duke legend grow.