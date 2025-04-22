The Illinois basketball team has had a lot of recent success recruiting overseas, and the Fighting Illini picked up their third European commit of the offseason on Tuesday. Serbian star Mihailo Petrovic announced his commitment to Illinois.

He is currently an MVP candidate in the Adriatic League. He is one of the best scorers in the league, and at 22, he will be bringing a lot of experience to the Fighting Illini.

“NEWS: Mega Superbet PG Mihailo Petrovic has committed to Illinois, agent Misko Raznatovic told ESPN,” Jonathan Givony said in a post. “The 22-year-old Serbian is an MVP candidate in the Adriatic League, ranking second in assists (7.3 per game) and top-10 in scoring (14.3 ppg). Big pickup for Brad Underwood.”

Mihailo Petrovic has been playing for Mega Superbet in Serbia, and he has also spent time playing for the Serbian national team. Petrovic's level of play is obviously something that is very attractive to the Illinois basketball program, but he is also doing it on a big stage overseas.

The experience that Petrovic is going to bring to the team is huge, and he will also be older than most of the players he will go up against. This is a big get for head coach Brad Underwood and the Fighting Illini.

Petrovic isn't the only European star coming to Illinois. We don't see this often, but the Fighting Illini are building an army with overseas talent.

“Illinois is assembling a Balkan dream team this off-season, with the Serbian Petrovic, Croatian twins Zvonimir and Tomislav Ivisic, and Montenegrin David Mirkovic,” Jonathan Givony said in a post. “Will be fun to see how it comes together.”

Brad Underwood sure does love the Baltics! What the Illinois basketball team is doing on the recruiting trail this offseason is incredibly unique, and it's going to be interesting to see what this team ends up looking like next season.